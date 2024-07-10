Niagara Falls and the rest of south Niagara is under a tornado watch as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl make its way across the region.



Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.



Strong winds of up to 90 km/hr are possible along with heavy downpours.



Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and will continue into the evening.

There is the potential for these thunderstorms to become severe during this time frame, with the risk of a tornado as a primary threat.

Officials say it is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning, you are advised to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The rest of Niagara is under a severe thunderstorm watch.