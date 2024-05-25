All lanes of the Toronto-bound QEW near Glendale Avenue have reopened after a collision involving a tour bus Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30pm in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway, coming off the Garden City Skyway Bridge near Glendale Ave.

Police said a van was travelling on the Toronto-bound lanes when one of its wheels came off.

The wheel hit a pickup truck in the opposite lane before smashing through the windshield of the Toronto-bound bus.

A 48-year-old bus passenger from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers were transported to local area hospitals with serious injuries.

It is unclear how many passengers were on the bus during the incident.