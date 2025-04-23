A Toronto man is wanted for death threats and harassment charges.

Niagara Regional Police say 30-year-old Jeremiah Rasheed Pooran is wanted after incidents that happened between March and April of this year.

Officers say the case involves a woman and that the two are known to each other.

The suspect is also wanted by three other police forces across the province.

They believe Pooran is in the Toronto area and evading arrest.

Anyone that spots him are urged to not confront him and instead call local police.

Anyone with information about this case or Pooran's whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009285.