A suspect involved in a Welland shooting has been arrested.

On May 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the area of Leaside Drive and McCrae Drive in the City of Welland.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of further investigations, police say they were able to identify a suspect in the shooting.

28-year-old Shaun Krawiec of Bradford was wanted for numerous firearm related offences including assault.

He was found Thursday in possession of a firearm, and was arrested in Etobicoke by Toronto Police.

Niagara police say he will be taken into NRPS custody after his new charges are resolved.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.