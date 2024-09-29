The Town of Lincoln is strongly warning residents not to consume any coffee that has been collected from the roadside.

On Friday September 27th, several cases of Balzac's Coffee were found discarded at the side of the road in a few locations in Lincoln.

Some of the locations include:

-Mountainview Road near McLeod Street

-Sann Road near South Service Road

-Mountainview Road near South Service Road

-Locust Lane near McLeod Street

It's believed these cases came from a stolen truck back in February from Milton.

Some boxes have already been picked up by residents.

The town is asking residents to dispose of the coffee since it can't be guaranteed it hasn't been tampered with.

They're requesting images of the coffee to be sent to anthony.an@balzacs.com.