The provincial government is investing over 22 million dollars to enable the construction of new homes in the Town of Lincoln.

The funding is being delivered through the first round of investments under the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund.



This includes $970 million to help municipalities develop, repair, rehabilitate and expand drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.



The funding will support the Prudhomme's Landing development site in Vineland Sation.



The project will enable the construction of 4500 new homes in the Town of Lincoln, supporting the goal of the province to get more homes built faster to support growing communities.



Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says is the government is giving municipalities the tools they need to build more homes faster and tackle the affordability crisis that is pricing people out of homeownership.



Lincoln mayor Sandra Easton says that reliable water infrastructure is essential to the safety, well-being and growth of the community.

