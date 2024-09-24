An Olympian made a surprise appearance at St. Catharines city council.

Long distance runner Moh Ahmed appeared in chambers on behalf of the Niagara Olympic Track and Field club.



The club is trying to restore the facility at West Park.

;Restoration of the facility will cost 1.4 million dollars.

They are asking the city for 30 percent of the capital cost, while they will fundraise for another 20 percent.



The plan to apply for a 50 percent grant from the provincial government under the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund.



Council agreed to the project in principal and now await a staff report back.

