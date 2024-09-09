There are some changes to GO Train service in Niagara for the next two weeks.

Metrolinx says track work between Niagara Falls and Burlington have forced them to make changes to a couple trips.



Starting tomorrow the 9:10 a.m. train from Union Station will end at Aldershot GO and those looking to reach Niagara Falls will have to get off in Burlington and connect to a bus.



The 1:09 p.m. train from Niagara Falls will now begin at Aldershot.



This means riders in Niagara Falls will use GO Bus 12 from Niagara Falls to connect to Lakeshore West trains at Burlington GO.



Riders from St. Catharines should use GO Bus 11 to connect to Lakeshore West trains at Aldershot GO.



The changes impact trains on September 10, 11, 17-19 and 24-26.

