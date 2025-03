No serious injuries are reported after a tractor trailer crash in Grimsby over the QEW today.

A car and tractor trailer crashed at the Christie Street and QEW Niagara-bound off ramp earlier today.

The truck nearly went off the overpass onto the QEW below, as it came to rest on a tree.

Witnesses helped the truck driver out of the cab.

Efforts are now underway to remove the tractor trailer, but the QEW remains running smoothly below.