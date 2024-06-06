Ontario Provincial Police, Niagara Regional Police and the MTO conducting another safety blitz in the region.
The effort focused on commercial vehicle yesterday near the QEW and Glendale Avenue.
54 trucks in all were inspected with 21 vehicles placed out of service, 66 charges laid and 1 set of plates seized.
On Wednesday, June 5, a safety blitz took place near QEW and Glendale Ave with OPP, Niagara Regional Police, MTO and Ministry of Finance.
Complete your daily inspections