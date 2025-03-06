A traffic stop has lead to several drug trafficking charges.

On March 6th around 1:30am, Niagara police pulled a vehicle over after witnessing aggressive driving behaviour.

Upon searching the car, a slew of suspect drugs were discovered.

Those drugs include suspected cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, and oxycodone tablets.

The street value of all drugs seized is just over $10,000.

41-year-old Shane Moore and 40-year-old Jody McNab are both facing various drug trafficking charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009799.