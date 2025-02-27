A traffic stop has led to some impaired driving and drug charges.

On February 25th around 1pm, Niagara police were on general patrol when they noticed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Montrose Road and Highway 420 in Niagara Falls.

After pulling over the vehicle, police discovered the driver was impaired by drugs.

The car was searched, and police discovered 43 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23 grams of suspected cocaine, and 24 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

34-year-old Michelle Tucker of Niagara Falls was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Tucker was later released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009922, reference incident 25-20028.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.