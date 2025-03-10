Niagara Regional Police have identified human remains that were found in Welland last week.

It was Wednesday when police found the man in an area of the Welland Canal near Highway 140.

Investigators have confirmed that the man has been identified as 31-year-old Derek Gibbs from Port Colborne.

Gibbs was reported as missing back on December 17, 2024.

The investigation remains on-going and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009167.