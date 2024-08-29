The cost to hop on the bus will be the same all over the Niagara Region next year.



The Niagara Transit Commission agreeing to harmonize all fares to $3.50 per trip starting July 1, 2025.



This means conventional local bus routes will increase by 50-cents, but some interregional routes will decrease $2.50.



Staff say the new fare will increase revenue by $350,000 a year.



A report showed that the average fare for similar size municipalities in the province is $3.84.



The changes still need to be approved by Regional Council.