Condolences continue to pour in following the unexpected death of a passionate St. Catharines Councillor.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley has issued a statement following the death of Councillor Carlos Garcia.

He says he is deeply saddened by the news, and Garcia will be greatly missed by his friends, family and community.

Garcia was serving his third term as a city councillor representing the Port Dalhousie ward.

Bradley says Garcia provided 'sage' advice during council deliberations and supported numerous good causes across the city and Niagara as a whole.

Chair Bradley says Garcia was dedicated to public service as a member of city council, a former regional councillor and a member of several organizations across the community.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe joined CKTB's Steph Vivier on 'Niagara in the Morning' today to pay tribute to Garcia.

Siscoe says the death took everyone by surprise, and while they knew he had not been well over the past week, they thought the energetic councillor would bounce back.

Siscoe says Garcia was a really good ward councillor, and connected to the community appearing at every event.

"It's hard to process....beyond being a good person, which he was, he was a very important part of our council. It will be hard to look to the left side of the horseshoe (council chambers) and not see him there."

Siscoe says when Garcia didn't show up to the launch of the 45th annual Rio Lane Festival of Lights, he knew he must have been quite sick.

A Facebook page dedicated to the light festival shared a post following news of his passing saying Garcia always made it to their opening nights and made a special speech.

"Our hearts go out and we’d like to send out our deepest condolences to his family in this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, and city flags remain lowered.