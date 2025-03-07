We have an update on the crash in Grimsby yesterday, in which a car and tractor trailer crashed at the Christie Street and QEW Niagara-bound off ramp.

The truck was travelling north bound on Christie Street when the driver entered the intersection and struck a grey Ford focus.

The truck left the roadway and struck a guard rail, lodging the vehicle alongside the Christie Street QEW highway overpass.

Police now say the driver of the truck, a 70-year-old man from Burlington, was charged with failling to stop at a red light.

The ramp onto the QEW from Christie Street was temporarily closed as a result of the accident.

No injuries were reported.