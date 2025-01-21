A vehicle used in a smash-and-grab robbery in Grimsby has been found in Hamilton.

It was just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, six suspects, wearing face masks and hoods, ran into Harmony Jewellers on Main Street West in the downtown core.

The suspects used sledgehammers to break display cases to steal jewellery.

Police located the suspect vehicle abandoned in Hamilton in the area of Nugent Drive and Nash Road North.

It is a Ford F150 Lariat, with a red outline around the F150 logo on the front quarter panels.

Police are asking anyone in the area that may have security footage of the suspect truck and/or 6-7 suspects fleeing the area to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009341.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.