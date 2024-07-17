As officials and homeowners in southern Ontario mop up flood waters from yesterday's torrential rains, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says governments need to continue to invest in flood-resilient infrastructure.

Trudeau told reporters as he toured a Toronto Transit Commission railyard that people will get the support they need now, but governments also need to think of the future.

A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours, flooding roads, scuttling transit services and knocking out power to thousands.

Trudeau says more investment in infrastructure is needed to withstand challenges linked to climate change because there are going to be more extreme weather events.