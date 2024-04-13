NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing criticism over his party's stance on the carbon price.

The party has long championed the idea of a price on pollution and even ran on it in the 2019 election.

But in the past week the party changed its tune, saying it's not the ``be-all, end-all'' of climate policy.

Singh says his party hasn't changed it's policy, but he won't say if he still supports the federal carbon price.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know why Singh seems to be having second thoughts, suggesting he appears between a rock and a hard place.

Trudeau says he feels for the NDP and Singh, who are facing big political headwinds.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives argue that Singh is trying to mislead Canadians on his record of supporting the policy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party won't let Singh fool Canadians.

The Conservatives insist that the carbon price is making life less affordable.

But the Liberals say rebates from the price on pollution mean most Canadians end up with more money at the end of the day.