U.S. President Donald Trump says he will double the tariff on steel and aluminum imports coming from Canada in response to Ontario's surcharge on electricity it exports to the United States.

Trump says 50 per cent tariffs will be placed on Canadian steel and aluminum on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, Trump also calls on Canada to immediately drop duties on dairy and other ``long time tariffs'' and threatens to ``essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada'' with tariffs in April.

Trump repeated his claim the Canada should become a U.S. state, adding it's the only thing that makes sense.

On Monday, Ontario placed a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports, hitting about 1.5 million homes in three U.S. states.

Markets have been tumultuous since Trump launched, and partly paused. a trade war with Canada and Mexico last week.