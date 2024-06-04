Two 14-year-old boys are facing charges after cars, vehicles and street signs were vandalized last month in Welland.



Police arrested the teens today following the May 18th incident in the area of Bradley Avenue and Sauer Avenue.



Hateful and vulgar language was spray painted on homes and cars.



A 14-year-old boy from Welland is charged with Mischief Under $5,000 and Disobeying Order of Court.



Another 14-year-old male of Welland is charged with Mischief Under $5,000.



Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 906-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009702.

