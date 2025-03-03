Four people including two children are in hospital after a crash in Grimsby.

Niagara Regional Police say a black Ford F-150 was heading south on Woolverton Road just after 9:30pm last night when it rolled over.

The driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.

The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there were also two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

They were taken to an out of town hospital with serious injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses and motorists who were in the area of Woolverton and Kemp Roads with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1008389 with any relevant information.