Niagara Police say they have taken close to 400 grams of fentanyl off the streets of Welland.

Officers raided a home, and searched a vehicle, in Welland yesterday, following an investigation into a drug dealer believed to be trafficking the deadly drug in the city.

Police say they seized 388 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 33 grams of suspected cocaine, believed to be worth $42,000.

51-year-old Stacey Crawford of Welland, and 33-year-old Shawn Marsh, also from Welland, have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.