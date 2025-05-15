Two people are facing charges after police seized more than $25,000 worth of cocaine and a rifle.

Niagara Regional Police say they searched a home on Biggar Road and found 456.5 grams of suspected cocaine, $7,050 in Canadian currency, and a .22-calibre rifle.

38-year-old Matthew Donald Martindale and 61-year-old Annette M. Martindale have been arrested.

Matthew is charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Careless storage of a firearm, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, and Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence.

Annette has been charged with Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence, Careless storage of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009667.