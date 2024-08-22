Two people are facing a slew of charges after Niagara police launched an investigation into the purchase of a $90,000 truck through fraudulent financing.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Auto Theft Unit, Central Fraud Unit and Provincial Auto Theft and Towing Team arrested two people attempting to retrieve the vehicle from a local dealership in St. Catharines.

61-year-old Louise Lemay of Toronto and 34-year-old Abditfatah Sahal of Etobicoke have been charged in connection to the incident.

Charges include fraud over $5000, identity fraud, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The investigation continues into the other alleged frauds completed by these two individuals.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is a member of the provincial strategy to prevent auto thefts and conducts investigations in partnership with Ontario Police Services and International Partners.