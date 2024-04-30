Two Niagara Falls residents are facing charges after a drug bust in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Police say they have been investigating the sale of illegal drugs from a location on Drummond Road for a number of months, and made two arrests yesterday.

The home on Drummond Road, near Lundy’s Lane, was searched and officers say they found 200 hydromorphone pills, 2 grams of fentanyl, 1.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with 6 shot gun shells.



In total, the amount of drugs seized is estimated to be worth $3610.



21-year-old Jan Altorf of Niagara Falls and 27-year-old Sharon Boyer are facing a number of charges.

