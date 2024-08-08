Two people are facing charges after a rifle, stun gun, and suspected drugs were found at a St. Catharines home.



The NRPS Street Crime Unit started an investigation into drug dealing and illegal weapons this summer.



Yesterday, officers searched a unit in a residential building on Church Street near Niagara Street.

Police say they found a 22 calibre rifle, an airsoft pistol, an electric stun gun, stolen property and suspected Hydromorphone tablets.

Hydromorphone is a potent opioid medication for managing moderate-to-severe acute and severe chronic pain.



36-year-old Jade Hayward, and 56-year-old Peter DaSilva of St. Catharines were arrested and charged with firearms and trafficking offences.



Hayward was later released from police custody, while DaSilva was held in custody for a video bail hearing to be held today.



The investigation remains ongoing by detectives. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009244.

