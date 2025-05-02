Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say it started when they found a man wanted on multiple warrants dating back to 2016.

When they found the man they saw what they believed activity consistent with a drug deal.

The suspect was in a vehicle with a woman and he was arrested.

A search of the two found fentanyl and oxycodone.

51-year-old Garfield Swaby from St. Catharines is now facing drug charges along with six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

45-year-old Nicole Jean Ley from St. Catharines is also facing drug charges.

Anyone with information related to this matter is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009405.