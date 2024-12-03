Two people have been arrested in relation to drug charges in Welland.



Since June of this year, Niagara Police have been investigating drugs being sold in the city.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect, and executed a warrant on a residence in the area of Niagara Street and Mill Street.



They seized 37 grams of suspected fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine, 56 tablets of hydromorphone, and $840.



50-year-old Jody Powell was arrested and charged with 3 drug possession related offences, possession of proceeds of crime under $5000



46-year-old Archie Karr was also arrested and charged, including failure to comply with probation order.



A court date has been set for tomorrow.

