Two people have been arrested following a child sexual assault investigation in Welland.

Earlier this month, Niagara police opened an investigation into an alleged child sexual assault that occurred at a home in Welland.

As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old James Turner and 30-year-old Amanda Fobert of Welland have been arrested.

They're facing multiple charges such as sexual assault on someone under 16, and sexual interference with a minor.

Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009519.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.