OPP say they have busted a drug trafficking ring that was based in the GTA, and bringing drugs and weapons into the Niagara Region.



It was back in April, Ontario Provincial Police's 'Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team' joined forces with Niagara Regional Police to investigate a drug trafficking network that was bringing cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs into Niagara.



Police say they executed four search warrants in Brampton to find 2.7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 330 grams of suspected MDMA, 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 113 suspected oxycodone tablets, 50 suspected hydromorphone tablets.



Officers also found four handguns, one shotgun, 845 rounds of ammunition, a prohibited magazine and 316,000 in Canadian cash.



29-year-old Michael Navarro of Brampton, has been charged with 27 offences.



32-year-old Kathy Ann Samuels of Brampton, has been charged with two drug related offences.



Samuels was released from custody with a December 5th court date.



Navarro was held in custody with a court date set for Nov. 21st.



Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illegal drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



"Street gangs are migrating across Ontario which has resulted in an increase in the number of illegal firearms entering our communities. The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario. The PGNG is comprised of members from 20 police services in both Ontario and Quebec as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."

