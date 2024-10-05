Two brothers are facing break and enter charges after being arrested only a few weeks ago for similar offences.

On September 28th and September 29th, nine local businesses were broken into, suffering thousands of dollars in damage.

The suspects targeted the cash registers and safes, stealing around $35,000 in currency.

On October 3rd, two search warrants were executed at two separate homes in Welland.

Clothing, shoes, and property were seized.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were also seized as proceeds of crime.

29-year-old Jonathan and Steven Mamone have been been arrested and charged with 9 counts of break and eneter, failure to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

It was only on September 18th when they were arrested for stealing 20 computers and multiple backpacks from Quaker Road Public School, and $50,000 worth of power tools from two construction sites.