Two people have been charged after more than $300,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation began after $75,000 worth of plywood was stolen from Turkstra Lumber in Niagara Falls.

Two suspects were found selling the lumber online and police searched a home in Lincoln earlier this week.

There they found a number of other items stolen from Cooper Rentals in Thorold and Battlefield rentals in Stoney Creek.

42-year-old Monica Beauchamps from Lincoln has been charged with three counts of Break, Enter Commit theft over $5000, Trafficking in stolen property under $5,000, Possession for the purpose of trafficking stolen property under $5,000, and Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

53-year-old Manuel Periera from Lincoln is also facing three counts of Break, Enter Commit theft over $5000, Trafficking in stolen property under $5,000, Possession for the purpose of trafficking stolen property under $5,000, Possession of stolen property over $5,000, along with Theft of motor vehicle.