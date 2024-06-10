Two Niagara councillors will represent the Region at the national level after being elected once again to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Board of Directors.



St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe says since Robin McPherson was appointed to council in 2022, and later elected as a City Councillor, she has been dedicated to making significant positive changes.



McPherson is currently a member of the board's Finance, Infrastructure, and Transportation Committee.



"Through successful advocacy, she has secured unanimous support from St. Catharines City Council for the FCM New Municipal Growth Framework and the current funding structure for the Canadian Community Building Fund. Collaborating with organizations like the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, she has played and continues to play a key role in advancing policies that promote sustainable growth and community building across all municipalities in Canada."

Pelham Regional Councillor, Diana Huson, was also re-elected to the board.



This will be the fourth consecutive term for Huson, who has been elected as Vice-Chair for the Ontario Caucus.



Regional Chair Jim Bradley says Huson has a proven track record of being a strong and experienced voice at the table as well as having a positive influence on issues with the federal government.



"I know that Councillor Huson will continue to be an effective advocate for Niagara’s top priorities."

"I am honoured to be appointed to the FCM board for a fourth consecutive term and to be elected as the vice-chair of the Ontario Caucus. This recognition allows me to continue advocating for our region's needs and to ensure that Niagara has a strong voice in shaping federal policies that impact municipalities across Canada." - Regional Councillor Diana Huson