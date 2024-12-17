The holiday season is in full swing and Niagara Regional Police are running their R.I.D.E program throughout the region.

On Monday officers set up spot checks in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

Police say they stopped roughly 500 vehicles that night.

15 drivers were asked for a breath sample and two had their licence suspended for three days.

A 75-year-old man from Niagara Falls was also charged for driving while prohibited following a previous impaired driving conviction.

NRP officers say they are committed to reducing the number of impaired drivers in the region and the R.I.D.E program continues.