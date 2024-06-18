Two human trafficking victims are safe after Niagara Regional Police were called to a hotel in Niagara Falls.



Police say they went to the hotel today, responding to a human trafficking call.



The investigation led to two people being arrested and two victims being identified.



26-year-old Lomar Brown of Markham is charged with Trafficking in persons under 18 years of age, Advertising another person’s sexual services, Procuring person under 18 years of age, Financial benefit from trafficking person under 18 years of age, Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years of age, Possess proceeds obtained by crime under $5000, Trafficking in person’s by exercising control, Procuring, and Forcible confinement.



A 16-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach was also arrested. She is charged with Trafficking in person’s by exercising control, Procuring and Forcible confinement.



A bail hearing will be held later today.



The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Region Police Service from releasing the identity of the accused.



The investigation remains ongoing as detectives suspect there may be more victims, or witnesses.



Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009544.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

