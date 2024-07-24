Niagara police continue to investigate a collision in Niagara Falls that left two people dead

It happened Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Montrose Road south of Koabel Road,

Police say a red 2018 Audi and a white 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup collided head-on.

The driver of the Audi, a 26-year-old man from Mississauga, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

A passenger, a 32-year-old man from Mississauga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup, both 31 and from Niagara Falls, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation and reopened at approximately 2:36 a.m.

The collision reconstruction unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111 option 3.