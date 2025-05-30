Drivers heading back from Toronto this weekend may face a few delays.

The Ministry of Transportation says two lanes of the Niagara-bound QEW at the Burlington Skyway Bridge will be closed for roadwork.

The lanes will close tonight (Friday) at 10 p.m. and reopen Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Eastport Drive can be used as an alternate.

The work was scheduled for last weekend but was delayed due to weather.

Meantime, crews in Hamilton have delayed work on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

The repairs to the Linc will now happen on the weekend of June 13 -16.