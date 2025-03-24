Three people have been arrested after Beamsville residents called police when they noticed two masked men trying to climb a home's balcony to break in.

It happened on Friday, March 21st, at 2:50 p.m in the residential area of Connor Drive and Mountain Street.

Witnesses told police the two suspects were trying to break into the home, and a white BMW was parked outside.

Responding officers conducted a traffic stop on the BMW, preventing it from leaving the scene.

Police say they found a 9mm Glock handgun, 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, cash, and a large quantity of jewellery valued at more that $100,000.

The woman in the BMW was arrested and the two suspects were eventually arrested after fleeing on foot.

29-year-old Courtney Wannan of Toronto, 24-year-old Camarr Brown of no-fixed address, and 29-year-old Tristan Hudson-Rider of Mississauga are facing a number of charges, and have been remanded back into police custody following bail hearings over the weekend.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident with functional dash-cameras or security cameras, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the NRP at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009383, with any relevant information.