Niagara Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing steel cable in Welland.

Yesterday morning, just after 5 o'clock, officers were called to the area of Centre Street and Harold Avenue.

Police believe two men used a ladder to climb over fencing to get inside a property.



It's believed they climbed on the roof of an outbuilding and cut 70ft of insulted steel cable.



Officers were able to locate the suspects and place them under arrest.



44-year-old Sean Steele of no-fixed address, and 50-year-old Michael Huggins of Wainfleet, were arrested and charged with Theft Under $5000, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

