Two men have been arrested after an ATV they were riding ran out of gas.

Niagara Regional Police were called just before 7 a.m. Saturday to the area of Quarry Road and Lakeshore Road to investigate a suspicious person.



There they found a man with an ATV that had ran out of gas.



Another man was found a short distance away returning with the fuel.



The investigation found that the ATV was stolen, and one of the men had an outstanding warrant.



40 year old Patrick Smith from Port Colborne has been arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000.



48 year old Robert Adams from Port Colborne has also been arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000 and had an arrest warrant for Fail to Appear for Fingerprints.



The ATV was returned to its owner.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023200.

