Two men have been arrested after a string of break and enters at construction sites in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police say they searched a home in the area of Niagara Street and Lancaster Drive yesterday.



They found multiple bottles of stolen alcohol and keys to heavy equipment.



29-year-old Steven Mamone and 29-year-old Jonathan Mamone are facing a number of charges.



Those include Theft of Motor Vehicle - Heavy Machinery from a Construction Site, Possession of Stolen Property, and five counts of breaking and entering.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009635.

