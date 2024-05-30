Niagara police have arrested two Mississauga men on human trafficking charges.

The NRPS Human Trafficking Unit have been investigating human trafficking in the region since December, and identified three suspects as a result.

On Thursday May 30th, 47-year-old Wasim Ahmed, and 61-year-old Mohammad Arshad Ghummian were arrested and charged with human trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Both suspects are being held in custody.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, so anyone who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009548.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.