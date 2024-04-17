Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Niagara Falls last September.

Police say they were at a home in the area of Arad Street and Drummond Road when officers noticed a bullet hole.

Investigation revealed that on September 29th, 2023, two suspects went to the home with a long gun demanding money from the residents.

Police say the suspects fired a shot during the robbery, but no one was hurt.



28-year-old Chasen Michaud-Blackmore of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with Robbery, Pointing a firearm (2 Counts), Possession of a firearm without holding a licence, Discharge firearm with intent to wound, endanger life, and



Discharge a firearm into/at a place in a reckless manner.

25-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Mansour of no fixed address, is currently in custody and will be charged with Robbery, Pointing a firearm (2 Counts), Possession of a firearm without holding a licence, Discharge firearm with intent to wound, endanger life, and Discharge a firearm into/at a place in a reckless manner.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009346.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

