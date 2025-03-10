Two men are facing charges after a row of townhomes went up in flames this past weekend.

Emergency crews were called out at 7 a.m. Saturday to a development in the area of Allen Trail and Whispering Woods Trail in Fort Erie.

When they arrived they found a row of townhomes that were under construction fully engulfed in flames.

Two men were seen leaving the structure and were found a short time later.

36-year-old Michael Magin from Fort Erie and 45-year-old Jason Batt from St. Catharines are facing charges.

Police say there were no injuries but the damage is estimated at $400,000 but officials believe that number may get higher.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009700.