Two men are facing break and enter charges.

In December of 2024, Niagara police began an investigation into a break and enter that occurred in the area of Centre Street and Court Street in St. Catharines.

Investigation revealed a male suspect had broken into an apartment at this location, stole a coin collection worth over $10,000, and left the residence.

On February 20th 56-year-old Mark Steeves of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with break and entering, and theft.

In another case on February 7th, police responded to a commercial break and enter call in the area of Louth Street and Rykert Street in St. Catharines.

On February 21st police arrested and charged 38-year-old Alex Viksne of Kitchener.