OPP say they seized more than $2 million worth of pot plants from a Wainfleet operation.

At the end of last month, a tip from Health Canada cannabis inspectors, came into police about a cannabis operation on Highway 3.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) responded to the location to find over 4000 plants, and 33 pounds of dried, processed marijuana.

58-year-old Ruyin Chen of Mississauga and 35-year-old Sirikat Khumhueang of Mississauga, have each been charged with growing a cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house, and possess cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal sale or production of cannabis should contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.