Two friends are setting off on a long run this week to raise funds for suicide awareness.

Todd Stevenson and AJ Howard will set out on the 152km run on Friday.

Click HERE to listen to Todd discuss the Race Against Darkness on Niagara in the Morning.

The two men are looking to raise $10,000 with the trek from Ingersoll to St. Catharines.

The run wraps up at noon Saturday at the GM plant in St. Catharines.

They will be documenting it live on Instagram.

Visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/race-against-darkness to donate.