Two men have been seriously injured following a crash in West Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. yesterday at the corner of Regional Road 20 and South Grimsby Road 18.

Investigators say a grey Chevrolet Blazer was heading south on South Grimsby Road 18. It stopped at the intersection and when it proceeded it was struck by a silver Nissan heading west on Regional Road 20.

Both drivers were taken to an out of town hospital for care.

The 58-year-old driver of the Chevy suffered serious injuries.

The 61-year-old driver of the Nissan sustained life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008389.