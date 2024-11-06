West Lincoln has unveiled two new electric vehicle charging stations.

The Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed at the West Lincoln Community Centre, and are ready to be used.

The stations were installed by Alectra Energy Solutions, which will also own, maintain and operate the chargers for a minimum 10-year period.

Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program provided funding to Alectra Energy Solutions for the installation of the EV chargers.

Mayor Cheryl Ganann says the Township is thankful for the new charging stations, saying they will go a long way towards filling a gap and removing barriers for those currently driving an EV or exploring a change.